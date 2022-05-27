Nomura Begins Coverage on Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF)

Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chinasoft International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Chinasoft International stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Chinasoft International has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers CloudEasy, a cloud management platform; Huaxia Cloud, a cloud brokerage platform; Tencent Cloud that provides cloud consultation, migration, operation and maintenance management, and application development and integration; enterprise cloud disk; and cloud shop O2O platform.

