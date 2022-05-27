Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,794 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.30. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

