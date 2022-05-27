Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

NYSE:DHI opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Wedbush dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,493 shares of company stock worth $261,266. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.