Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 633 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV stock opened at $174.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.92 and its 200-day moving average is $168.46.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,555 shares of company stock worth $7,679,185. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.