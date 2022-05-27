Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.46.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

