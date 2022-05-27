Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $5.28 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,163 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in HP were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in HP by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in HP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in HP by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.87.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $4,207,909 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.