Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.58 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock opened at $126.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.32 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPG. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.70.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

