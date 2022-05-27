Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.1% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 891,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,945,000 after acquiring an additional 388,199 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Equifax by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 656,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,204,000 after buying an additional 318,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,310,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EFX stock opened at $202.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.76 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.06 and a 200 day moving average of $241.62.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

