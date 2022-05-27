Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE opened at $51.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $66.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.46.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.64%.

DRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

