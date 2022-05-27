Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 1,648 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centene by 62.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after buying an additional 2,234,509 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Centene by 8,192.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,740 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Centene by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,451 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after buying an additional 1,266,668 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

NYSE CNC opened at $81.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $89.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.72.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.