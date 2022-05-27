Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.92

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.92 and last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 211387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.16.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

