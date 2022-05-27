Nimiq 24 Hour Volume Reaches $252,641.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $12.40 million and $252,641.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,844.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,751.77 or 0.06073132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000285 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016872 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00215847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.42 or 0.00611632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.21 or 0.00635161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00078857 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,944,874,345 coins and its circulating supply is 9,377,874,345 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

