NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,389 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.6% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $4.74 on Thursday, hitting $112.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,485,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,809. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.84. The firm has a market cap of $177.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

