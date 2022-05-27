Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Issues Earnings Results

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 8.88%.

NICK stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838. Nicholas Financial has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $123.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicholas Financial in the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,405,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,661,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicholas Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

