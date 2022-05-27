NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.
Shares of NICE opened at $198.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.79.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. Analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in NICE by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in NICE by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
