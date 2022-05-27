NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.

Shares of NICE opened at $198.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.79.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. Analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in NICE by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in NICE by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About NICE (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.