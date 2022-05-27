NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $10.81. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 10,213 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $258,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,674.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 26,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $286,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 334,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,125,853 shares of company stock valued at $85,640,226 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 2.12.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $509.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336,137 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.