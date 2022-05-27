NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald Sells 26,090 Shares of Stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 26,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $286,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 334,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.48 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEX. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

