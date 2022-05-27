Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

NYSE:NWL opened at $21.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $29.10.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.