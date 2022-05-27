New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $124.00

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 124 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 128.43 ($1.62), with a volume of 7598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.60).

The stock has a market capitalization of £90.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 137.77.

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

