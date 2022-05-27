New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.38–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.34 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.09.

NEWR traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $47.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,584. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.99. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $1,983,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $173,406.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,430.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,832 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in New Relic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

