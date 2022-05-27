Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.24

Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 875245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23.
Nevada Sunrise Gold Company Profile (CVE:NEV)
