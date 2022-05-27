NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives $14.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPCE. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.19. 28,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,694. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 10.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 47.77% and a negative net margin of 85.42%. The business had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Analysts predict that NeuroPace will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCK LTD. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,661,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,309,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after buying an additional 638,867 shares during the period. Revelation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,719,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 58.6% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 485,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

