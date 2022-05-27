Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $10.56 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.56 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.81.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 124.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.62. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $803,647.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,457. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

