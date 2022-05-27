Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 37,261 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 2.7% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $44,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,545,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,330,212. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KGI Securities downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

