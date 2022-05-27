Netcall (LON:NET) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.50

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.50 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 68.45 ($0.86). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.84), with a volume of 72,588 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.38) price target on shares of Netcall in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

The company has a market cap of £103.30 million and a P/E ratio of 83.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 65.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12.

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

