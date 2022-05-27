Neil E. Fleshner Sells 564,204 Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Stock

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $4,237,172.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PNT opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $11.72.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 77.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the first quarter worth $378,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 13,291.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 549,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 545,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

