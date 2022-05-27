Needham & Company LLC Trims WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Target Price to $20.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. WalkMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

