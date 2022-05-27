Neblio One Day Volume Reaches $23,977.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $23,977.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00015678 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00013199 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004030 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,199,472 coins and its circulating supply is 19,062,434 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

