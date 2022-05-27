Neal I. Goldman Buys 13,208 Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) Director Neal I. Goldman purchased 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $11,755.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,085,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,669.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 80,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,596. The company has a market cap of $65.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.34. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 79.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Milestone Scientific from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLSS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 1,855.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 734,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

