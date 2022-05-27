Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up to $7.49

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.49, but opened at $7.76. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 273 shares.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.
The company has a current ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. State Street Corp increased its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,827 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $23,502,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $18,307,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
