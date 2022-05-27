Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nova were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nova by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nova by 565.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,340 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Nova by 1,183.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Nova by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 279,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Nova by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova alerts:

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $106.80 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $149.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.45.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Nova had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

Nova Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.