Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 172.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $288.70 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $416.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.37.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $8.01. Dillard’s had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 1.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

