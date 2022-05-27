Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $727,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,568,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 489,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,096,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Datadog by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $110,323.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,227 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.84, for a total transaction of $193,669.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,985 shares of company stock worth $32,412,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.86.

DDOG opened at $91.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,963,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. Datadog’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

