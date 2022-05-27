Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 223.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 716.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.59 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.61.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

HLIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

