Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

