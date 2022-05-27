Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in B&G Foods by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 82.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 76,970 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 36.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS opened at $22.70 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $36.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.31.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.88%.

BGS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

