Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,970,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after buying an additional 2,563,655 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,656,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 113.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 808,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after buying an additional 429,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $910,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

