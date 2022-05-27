Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.15% of Hibbett worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

HIBB stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.53. The company has a market cap of $671.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. Hibbett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $101.65.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

