Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Celsius by 13.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 4.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Celsius by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Celsius by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of CELH opened at $66.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $59.22. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $110.22. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 205.75 and a beta of 1.95.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.