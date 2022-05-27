Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 4,593 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Clearfield worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLFD opened at $59.57 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $820.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 17.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearfield in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

