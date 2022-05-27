Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Stake Boosted by Sio Capital Management LLC

Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 173.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,341 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the third quarter worth $2,810,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Natus Medical by 29.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 190,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 94,982 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NTUS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. 11,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,482. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.79 and a beta of 0.23. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $33.93.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

