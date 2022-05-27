National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.74. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

NYSE:NSA traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 30,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,252. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.07.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 390.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,853 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

