National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. National Grid makes up 1.2% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGG. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in National Grid by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,968,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,713,000 after purchasing an additional 325,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in National Grid by 859.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 289,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,177,000 after purchasing an additional 245,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 330.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

National Grid stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.15. 381,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,175. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.97.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

