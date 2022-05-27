National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

NCMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $100.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.38. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 564.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.91%.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National CineMedia by 11,156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 273,337 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

