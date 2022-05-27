Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Trading Down 6%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) shares dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.10 and last traded at $35.10. Approximately 14,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,217,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $32,309.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,229.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678 over the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Natera by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,337,000 after buying an additional 355,574 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,131,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Natera by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after buying an additional 718,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Natera by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Natera by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,917,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

