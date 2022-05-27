Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 283 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $10,230.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of UPST stock traded up $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $43.10. 6,655,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,700,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average of $124.75. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,466,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Upstart by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Upstart by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Upstart by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

