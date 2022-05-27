Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 283 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $10,230.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of UPST stock traded up $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $43.10. 6,655,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,700,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average of $124.75. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UPST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.
About Upstart (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
