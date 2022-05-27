Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Investec downgraded Naspers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Naspers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

NPSNY opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Naspers has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $45.62.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

