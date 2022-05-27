NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE NNVC opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $7.86.
NanoViricides Company Profile (Get Rating)

