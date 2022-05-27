Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 101 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,978,000 after purchasing an additional 166,984 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 466,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,754,000 after buying an additional 55,256 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 453,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $211.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.17 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

