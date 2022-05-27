Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,041 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 108,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 34,090 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,656,000.

VLUE opened at $101.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.19. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

